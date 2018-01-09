sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3821 ISIN: RU000A0JR4A1 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAGNIT PJSC GDR24,86+1,89 %
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS PJSC--