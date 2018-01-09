

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen traded higher against its major opponents in the Asian session on Tuesday, after the Bank of Japan cut the amount of purchases of long-dated Japanese government bonds from its prior operations.



The central bank slashed the amount of buying in Japanese government bonds by 10 billion each for 10 to 25 years and 25 to 40 years bonds.



The BoJ purchased 190 billion yen of 10-25 year JGBs, down from previous purchases of 200 billion yen and 80 billion yen of 25-40 year JGBs, compared to 90 billion yen purchased at its previous operation.



In economic news, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed that Japan's consumer confidence dropped unexpectedly in December, though slightly.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index decreased to 44.7 in December from November's 50-month high of 44.9. Meanwhile, economist had expected the index to rise to 45.0.



The yen advanced to a 5-day high of 112.50 against the greenback, from a low of 113.18 hit at 7:00 pm ET. If the yen rises further, 111.00 is likely seen as its next resistance level.



The yen reversed from an early low of 135.48 against the euro, rising to near a 2-week high of 134.69. The next possible resistance for the yen is seen around the 133.00 mark.



The yen climbed to a 5-day high of 115.18 against the franc and held steady thereafter. On the upside, 114.00 is possibly seen as the next resistance for the yen.



The yen strengthened to a 4-day high of 152.73 against the pound and moved sideways since then. Continuation of the yen's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 151.00 region.



Data from the British Retail Consortium showed that UK non-food product sales decreased the most in five years in the fourth quarter.



In-store sales of non-food items declined 3.7 percent on a total basis and 4.4 percent on a like-for-like basis in the fourth quarter, the deepest since the records began in December 2012.



The yen rose to a 5-day high of 88.42 against the aussie, 4-day highs of 90.66 against the loonie and 80.70 against the kiwi, from its early lows of 88.85 and 91.16 and a 3-month low of 81.31, respectively. The yen is seen finding resistance around 87.00 against the aussie, 89.00 against the loonie and 79.00 against the kiwi, respectively.



Looking ahead, Swiss retail sales and Eurozone jobless rate for November will be out in the European session.



At 8:15 am ET, Canada housing starts for December are set for release.



