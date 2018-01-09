

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production rebounded at a faster than expected pace in November, figures from Destatis revealed Tuesday.



Industrial output expanded 3.4 percent month-on-month in November, reversing a revised 1.2 percent drop in October. Output was expected to grow 1.8 percent.



Excluding energy and construction, industrial output gained 4.3 percent in November. Energy production fell 3.1 percent, while construction output grew 1.5 percent.



Data showed that production of capital goods grew 5.7 percent and that of consumer goods gained 3.6 percent. At the same time, production of intermediate goods logged a monthly growth of 3 percent.



