

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - Morrison(Wm.)Supermarkets plc (MRW.L) reported Tuesday that its Group like-for-like sales excluding fuel were up 2.8% for the ten weeks to January 7. This comprises contributions from Retail of 2.1% and Wholesale of 0.7%. Further, the company said its 2017/18 year-end expectations are unchanged.



In its trading update, the company said group LFL including fuel was up 3.0%. Total sales were up 2.6% excluding fuel, and it grew 2.8% including fuel.



The company noted that sales were especially strong over the Christmas and New Year period with Group LFL of 3.7% for the six weeks to January 7, comprising Retail of 2.8% and Wholesale of 0.9%.



Despite input cost pressures on many commodities, the price of a basket of key Christmas items was the same as last year, the company said. LFL volume was positive.



LFL transactions were up 2.3% year-on-year. Sales of 'Best' premium range were up 25%. 'Food to Order' sales were climbed over 50%, with the service available in-store and online.



Morrisons.com sales grew over 10%. More customers were able to access Morrisons.com through new store pick areas, especially in the north east of England. The company said store pick will continue to grow as it further expand the service into more new areas.



The company said the strong Wholesale sales performance in the period was helped by supplying some tobacco to its partner McColl's earlier than initially planned.



David Potts, Chief Executive, said, 'More and more customers found more things they wanted to buy at competitive prices at Morrisons this Christmas..... Our plans to become a broader and stronger business are progressing well, with another period of positive like-for-like sales and the start of the rolling programme to supply McColl's.'



