

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade deficit increased notably in November from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Tuesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.1 billion in November from EUR 865.5 million in the corresponding month last year. In October, the trade deficit was EUR 1.3 billion.



Both exports and imports surged by 8.9 percent and 11.8 percent, respectively in November from a year ago.



During the January to November period, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 11.3 billion versus EUR 8.7 billion in the same period of 2016.



