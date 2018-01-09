Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, inside information 9th January 2018, 9.30 a.m.



The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority has approved the sale of share capital of KotiSun Group Oy to the CapMan Buyout X fund managed by Capman. The approval of competition authority was a closing condition in the transaction reported December 19, 2017. Parties involved in the transaction are expecting to finalize the deal January 17, 2018.



PANOSTAJA OYJ



Juha Sarsama



CEO



Additional information: CEO Juha Sarsama + 358 40 774 2099





Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish SMEs in the role of an active majority shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. After the divestment of KotiSun, Panostaja will have a majority holding in seven investment targets. Panostaja Group employs some 1,600 staff. Panostaja's shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2017 financial period, the Group's official net sales totaled MEUR 193,2.



www.panostaja.fi