Eolus has signed an agreement with E.ON Elnät regarding grid connection for the wind farms Kråktorpet and Nylandsbergen in Sundsvall municipality. The agreement covers wind farms with 61 wind turbines with an installed capacity of 232 MW.



On December 23, 2017, Eolus announced, through a press release, a sales agreement with Aquila Capital regarding wind farms Kråktorpet and Nylandsbergen comprising 232 MW. Eolus have signed a turbine supply agreement with Vestas for both wind farms and a balance of plant contract with Veidekke which includes roads, crane pads, foundations, internal electrical grid and communication network.



Eolus now has signed an agreement with E.ON regarding grid connection for Kråktorpet and Nylandsbergen. The wind farms are expected to be commissioned during the second half of 2019.



Both Kråktorpet and Nylandsbergen are located close to wind farm Jenåsen which Eolus currently is constructing in Sundsvall municipality. Jenåsen comprises 23 wind turbines with an installed capacity of 79 MW. The investments made in the grid with, among other things, a new national grid substation in Nysäter to connect Jenåsen have been necessary to connect both Kråktorpet and Nylandsbergen to the grid.



About Eolus: Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in Sweden. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed more than 500 wind turbines of the approximately 3 400 wind turbines operating in Sweden. The Eolus Group currently owns an installed capacity of 18 MW and a yearly electricity production of 40 GWh. Eolus operates approximately 350 MW for customers and the company itself.



Eolus Vind AB has approximately 6 600 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.



