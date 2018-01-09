

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) reported Tuesday that its production for the full year slid by 6 percent to 10.44 million tonnes from 11.2 million tonnes last year.



The Group noted that its annual sales volumes totaled about 10.4 million tonnes, compared to 11.7 million tonnes last year, due to production levels.



The full-year average 2017 cash cost of production was about US$33 per tonne compared to US$29 per tonne a year ago, citing higher commodity prices, impacting input costs, local inflation and lower production levels.



