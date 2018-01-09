The Supervisory Board of AS LHV Finance, which is a part of the AS LHV Group consolidation group, is planning to decide on 24 January 2018 the appointing of Kadri Kiisel as the new member of the Management Board of AS LHV Finance starting from 5 February 2018. AS LHV Finance is dealing in hire-purchase and gives out small loans. The company's Management Board has one member.



"As head of branches, I have been responsible for the work of the front line and believe that in this role, success can be achieved with simple and good products, well-functioning processes and great people. I believe that this principle can also be applied to the new position as CEO of LHV Finance, where I have the privilege of joining a well-functioning team and continuing the company's growth path," Kadri Kiisel commented.



"LHV Finance was created five years ago and has grown to a credit company with close to 40 thousand customers. As the manager of our branches, Kadri has an excellent knowledge of our people and LHV products, as well as every detail of our procedures. One of our most profitable business lines will get a very good and experienced manager," Erki Kilu, CEO of LHV Pank said.



Kadri Kiisel has acquired a MBA degree in finance from University of Tartu. She has worked in LHV Pank since 2011 starting off as the manager of LHV Pank's Tallinn branch and since 2017 is the head of branches. Earlier she has worked as the purchase manager of Luku-Expert OÜ in 2006-2011 and a sales engineer in AS Merx in 2003-2006. Kadri Kiisel does not belong to any other management body.



Kadri Kiisel holds 5 shares of AS LHV Group and has the opportunity to require 2089 shares of AS LHV Group for options issued in 2017.



Nele Roostalu, who has been serving as the member of the Management Board of AS LHV Finance, will take a parental leave.



LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are AS LHV Pank and AS LHV Varahaldus. LHV employs about 350 people and over 131,000 customers use LHV's banking services. Pension funds managed by LHV have 178,000 active customers.



