

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales increased for the second straight month in November, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.



Retail sales rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.7 percent month-over-month in November, following a 0.9 percent increase in October.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco grew 0.4 percent monthly in November and non-food sales, except automotive fuel climbed by 1.8 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 4.1 percent in November, faster than October's 2.4 percent rebound.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX