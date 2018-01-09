

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG Plc (SHI.L), a distributor of specialist building products, Tuesday said its trading in recent months has been in line with expectations. Group revenue from continuing operations for the year 2017 increased 7.5% to about 2.8 billion pounds, with currency contributing 3.8% to this growth. Group like-for-like revenues were ahead by 4.0%, in line with expectations.



In its trading update for the year ended December 31, 2017, the company noted that LFL revenues were up by 2.1% in the UK & Ireland during 2017, with the revenues of SIGD, the Group's Insulation & Interiors business in the UK, continuing to benefit from industry price increases.



Trading conditions in construction markets across Mainland Europe continued to show signs of improvement, with LFL revenues up by 5.8%.



The company said, 'The improvement in confidence in Mainland European markets continues to mitigate a weaker second half margin performance in the UK. As a result, returns on sales have remained stable and our overall expectations for underlying profitability for the full year remain unchanged.'



SIG will announce its full year results on March 9, 2018.



SIG also announced that Janet Ashdown, Non-Executive Director, has assumed the role of Chair of the Remuneration Committee, replacing Chris Geoghegan. Chris will continue to serve as the Senior Independent Director of the Group.



