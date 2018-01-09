Savills Selects MRI Software's Property Management and Accounting Solutions for its UK Private Rented Sector Business

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software solutions, today announced that Savills plc, a global real estate services provider, has selected the company's web-based Version X Residential Management and accounting solutions to manage private rented sector (PRS) developments in the United Kingdom.

"We are pleased to extend our long-time partnership with MRI Software into the residential sector," said Geoff Bather, Director and Head of Property Management Finance at Savills. "We already rely on MRI's Version X platform to operate our commercial properties, and we could think of no better partner to support our growing residential business. Additionally, the ability to operate our commercial and residential properties - including PRS and block management - from a single, integrated software platform will streamline our operations and provide greater visibility into performance."

Savills sought a comprehensive and open solution that can address the needs of the U.K. market and support future growth in other regions, while providing the flexibility to integrate proprietary and third-party software. MRI Software's Residential Suite, which supports more than 7.5 million units around the world, encompasses marketing and leasing, property management, and prospect and resident portals. These residential management capabilities combined with MRI's robust general ledger support the complete property investor lifecycle. Additionally, MRI's open architecture and ecosystem of more than 120 technology partners enable Savills to select the solutions that best fit the needs of its clients and employees.

"The influx of investment into the fast-growing U.K. private rented sector is creating a demand for world-class software," said Stephen Baker, Vice President, Global and Strategic Markets at MRI Software. "MRI's long legacy of providing solutions for the multi-family sector in the United States, combined with the expertise in block management of our recent acquisition, Qube Global Software, enable us to provide an unmatched solution for service providers and investor/operators alike. We are thrilled to partner with a market leader like Savills to bring our comprehensive Residential Suite to the U.K."

About Savills plc

Savills plc provides consulting services in connection with commercial, residential and agricultural properties, property-related financial services and investment management, which includes investment management for institutional or professional investors. Savills operates from over 700 owned and associate offices, employing more than 30,000 people in over 60 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. For more information, visit http://www.savills.com/.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of innovative real estate software applications and hosted solutions. MRI's comprehensive and flexible technology platform coupled with an open and connected ecosystem meets the unique needs of real estate businesses-from property-level management and accounting to investment modeling and analytics for the global commercial and residential markets. A pioneer of the real estate software industry, MRI develops lasting client relationships based on nearly five decades of expertise and insight. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI liberates real estate companies to elevate their business and gain a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

Contact Information:

Jeff Miller

LEWIS

mrisoftware@teamlewis.com

541-207-3461

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/489877/MRI_Logo.jpg