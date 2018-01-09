OPTIS and LeddarTech Place LiDAR Simulation at the Heart of Autonomous Driving Developments at CES 2018

LAS VEGAS, January 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Member of the Leddar Ecosystem, OPTIS partners with LeddarTech to enable the virtual testing of advanced LiDAR systems and enhance the design process of smart and autonomous vehicles.

OPTIS, a global virtual prototyping company, and LeddarTech Inc., the developer and owner of Leddar, a patented digital signal processing technology used in automotive solid-state LiDARs, today announced a partnership enabling the industrial simulation of advanced LiDAR solutions.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/554927/OPTIS_Logo.jpg )

This collaboration allows transportation companies to virtually test and integrate their next generation of LiDAR developed around the LeddarCore integrated circuit (IC) before its actual release.

Perception of the environment is key to enabling autonomous driving capability. OPTIS simulation solutions are leveraged to virtually recreate cameras and LiDAR operations on autonomous cars and simulate their use in real life scenarios, allowing for safer, more cost-effective virtual tests of LiDAR systems developed with LeddarCore ICs.

"With the accelerated development pace of autonomous driving capabilities and the ongoing race to commercialize mass-market solutions on production vehicles, any solution that optimizes the development and integration cycles of new technologies adds significant value," said Michael Poulin, LeddarTech's Automotive Solutions General Manager. "OPTIS's optical simulation tools play a huge role in giving a head start to OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers developing with the LeddarCore ICs. By providing an autonomous vehicle simulator that makes the same decisions as a real-world connected vehicle, the tool helps to eliminate costly and risky real-world tests of new LiDAR systems and contribute to reducing their time-to-market."

LeddarTech's advanced optical sensing technology is highly complementary with OPTIS's SPEOS and VRX simulation capabilities. Using real material measurements, OPTIS can validate the LiDAR model and simulate the correct response from the LiDAR in real-time through a virtual closed loop simulation with automated driving functions.

"The technological collaboration between our two companies creates a comprehensive solution that benefits customers and the autonomous driving market as a whole," said Gilles Gallée, Business Development Director for Autonomous Driving and Simulation at OPTIS.

OPTIS's technology is available for demonstration at the 2018 CES in the Leddar Ecosystem pavilion - Tech East LVCC Central Plaza-CP 23.

About OPTIS