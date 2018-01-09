OPTIS and Lucid Motors Announce Collaboration at CES 2018, Use Simulation Technology to Develop the Next Generation of Smart Headlights

LAS VEGAS, January 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

OPTIS, the leading global virtual prototyping company, and Lucid Motors, a luxury mobility company defining a new class of premium electric vehicles, today announce their partnership to virtually test the next generation of automotive lighting solutions.

OPTIS provides software and expertise to help Lucid Motors - a luxury mobility company defining a new class of premium electric vehicles - understand how their new headlight system will look and perform on the road.The result of this partnership is a multi-lens array lighting system and a pixelated laser lighting solution that increase vehicle and pedestrian safety. Both of these solutions are featured in Lucid Motors' luxury sedan, Lucid Air. The headlights will be available for virtual demonstration for the first time at CES 2018 at OPTIS's booth, located at Tech East, LVCC, North Hall - Booth #3002.

Multi-lens array lighting, developed in-house at Lucid, brings multiple innovative advantages. The technology uses thousands of lenses, creating a precise, high-resolution field of light. The headlights also increase vehicle and pedestrian safety with perfect light distribution in a self-adjusting and glare-free solution. The design, which was refined through OPTIS's technology, is the slimmest, most unique design in the industry and provides for better light distribution without consuming more energy.

Using VRX, OPTIS's real-time interactive driving simulator, Lucid Motors is able to test and experience the performance of their headlights with virtual prototypes on virtual test tracks, recreating realistic traffic conditions, including weather, incoming cars and pedestrians. The software is employed across the automotive industry, from OEMs to Tier-1 suppliers, to create virtual prototypes that increase time-to-market and contribute to frictionless safety testing.

Hans Christoph Eckstein, optical engineer at Lucid Motors says, "VRX enables Lucid's engineers see how the headlight's beam will look on the road and how it interacts with sensors on the car. This allows us to shape and change the beam and make sure it accurately simulates the beam's behavior and characteristics."

