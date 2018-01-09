Enables Greater Performance at Lower Cost for High-Volume, Write-Intensive Workloads



RALEIGH, N.C., 2018-01-09 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona, the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL, MongoDB and other open source database solutions and services, today announced the general availability of Percona Server for MySQL 5.7.20, a new release that includes the MyRocks storage engine, as well as a new binary log encryption feature. The powerful combination of Percona Server for MySQL and MyRocks enables database administrators to achieve more throughput for high-volume, write intensive workloads. Optimized for modern hardware, the product requires less storage space and reduces maintenance costs, providing increased ROI for on-premises and cloud-based applications.



MyRocks is a MySQL storage engine that integrates with RocksDB, a Facebook open source project. It provides improved flash storage performance through efficiencies in reading, writing and storing data. Optimized for fast, low-latency storage, it's ideal for today's high-volume, write-intensive applications such as data aggregation, IoT, transaction logging, system monitoring, payment processing and billing systems. MyRocks requires less SSD storage space, provides more storage endurance, and ensures better IO capacity.



Percona Server for MySQL is a free, fully compatible, enhanced, open source drop-in replacement for MySQL that provides superior performance, scalability and instrumentation. The new encryption feature demonstrates Percona's commitment to continually enhance security and meet the needs of modern enterprises. With more than 4,000,000 downloads, Percona Server for MySQL offers self-tuning algorithms and support for extremely high-performance hardware, delivering excellent performance and reliability. Percona Server for MySQL is trusted by thousands of enterprises to provide better performance and concurrency than other MySQL servers. Percona Server for MySQL also provides greater scalability and availability, enhanced backups and increased visibility.



Quotes Peter Zaitsev, Co-founder and CEO of Percona "The combined solution of Percona Server for MySQL and MyRocks provides what nearly every company needs today - the ability to process far more data at a significantly lower cost, leading to increased scalability, improved ROI and an enhanced end user experience. MyRocks is an excellent storage engine for high-volume, write-intensive applications, and organizations can now confidently take advantage of these capabilities in conjunction with the rock-solid performance, availability and visibility of Percona Server for MySQL."



Mark Callaghan, MTS, Facebook "I am thrilled to see the GA release of Percona Server for MySQL with MyRocks. The work we did with Percona makes this accessible to more users and we look forward to seeing the community benefit from the performance efficiencies provided with this release."



