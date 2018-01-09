Insurer Hastings said on Tuesday that Mike Fairey has decided to retire as chairman and will step down from the board in May, while Toby van der Meer will take over as chief executive officer. Garry Hoffman, who joined the business as group CEO in November 2012, will take over the role of non-executive director when Fairey steps down, while van der Meer, who joined the business in June 2011 and has been managing director of the UK trading subsidiary, Hastings Insurance Services Limited, will ...

