House builder Persimmon said it expected full year pre-tax profits would be "modestly ahead" of market consensus. In a trading update, the company said revenues for 2017 of £3.42bn were up 9% year on year with legal completion volumes up 6% to 16,043. The Group's average selling price increased by 3% to around £213,300. The company added that it was still mindful of market risks including those associated with uncertainty arising from the UK leaving the EU in 2019. "We continued to ...

