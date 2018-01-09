

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Group plc. (UTG.L) reported that Occupancy secured at 99% for the 2017/18 academic year, underpinned by 59% nominations agreements - demand for Unite Students high quality and expertly operated, purpose built accommodation has remained consistently high.



The company noted that the sales cycle for 2018/19 is well underway with 66% of all rooms already sold with 56% being guaranteed by nominations agreements (64% and 54% at the same time last year).



The company said the level of 2018/19 sales made so far supports the outlook for 3.0-3.5% rental growth on a like-for-like basis.



At 31 December 2017, USAF's property portfolio was independently valued at £2,233 million, representing a like-for-like increase of 2.5% in the quarter and 5.6% over the full year. The portfolio comprises 24,887 beds in 70 properties across 23 University towns and cities in the UK.



LSAV's property portfolio was independently valued at 1.159 billion pounds, up 5.2% on a like-for like basis in the quarter and 9.2% over the full year. LSAV's portfolio comprises 5,410 beds across 13 properties in London and 3,067 beds at Aston University student village.



The increase in like-for-like valuations was driven by a combination of rental growth and yield compression in the quarter. Across the whole portfolio, rents have increased by 3.3% over the year. The USAF portfolio is valued at an average yield of 5.5% and LSAV's portfolio at 4.5% representing 15 basis points of compression in USAF and 29 basis points of compression in LSAV during the year.



As a result of the strong return in USAF during 2017, Unite expects to earn a net performance fee of 3 million pounds. The fee will be paid in new USAF units in the first quarter of 2018.



Unite's development pipeline now amounts to 7,500 beds which will be delivered over the next three years at an average development yield of 8.2%, generating 10-12p of earnings. The delivery of these new beds, along with anticipated rental growth, underpins the Group's outlook for continued earnings and dividend growth.



The Group has continued to maintain a disciplined approach to managing leverage, with LTV at 31 December 2017 expected to be at the lower end of target range around 30-32%.



