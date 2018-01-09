Almost 85% of the country's installed capacity, which is sitting at around 1.1 GW, is represented by large-scale solar plants contracted by the Brazilian government in energy auctions that were held between 2014 and 2015.

Brazil is the second Latin American country to cross the 1 GW mark of installed PV capacity after Chile.

According to statistics released by the local solar association ABSOLAR, the country has reached a cumulative installed solar power of around 1,099.6 MW, of which 935.3 MW is represented by large-scale solar plants, and 164.3 MW by distributed generation PV power generators (up to 5 MW).

As for the large-scale segment, a strong increase in capacity was due to the commissioning of solar facilities contracted by the federal government in electric power auctions it held in 2014 and 2015.

These operational plants are located mainly in the states of Bahia, Piauí, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Norte and Pernambuco.

One of these is a 162 MW PV plant that was developed by Norway's Scatec Solar and Statoil, and is located in the city of Quixeré, in the state of Ceará.

Another 284 MW of PV power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...