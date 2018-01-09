The group's unit specializing in solar module production, Photowatt will expand its capacity from 50 MW to 500 MW, and will also enter wafer production in partnership with Canadian Solar and ECM Greentech.

French vertically integrated solar module maker, Photowatt, a unit of EDF EN, announced it will increase its panel production capacity from 50 MW to 500 MW.

Furthermore, the company has announced it will also enter into ingot and wafer production through a newly created company, which has developed a technology for the crystallization of silicon created by French solar energy research institute, INES.

The new company will be named Photowatt Crystal Advanced and will be onwed 60% by Photowatt, 30% by Chinese-Canadian solar manufacturer, Canadian Solar, and 10 % by ECM Greentech.

