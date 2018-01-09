

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate declined slightly in December, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate dropped slightly to a seasonally adjusted 3 percent from 3.1 percent in November. The rate came in line with expectations.



The number of unemployed increased by 9,337 from the previous month.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 3.3 percent from 3.1 percent a month ago.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 held steady at 3 percent in December.



