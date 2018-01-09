Dahua Newly Released Master Access Controller Makes You a Master in Control

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua's newly released master access controller ASC2204C-H makes security controlsimpler, smarter and more cost effective by offering a range of featuresthat especiallyappeal to large scale projects such as business parks, office buildings, banks, prisons, libraries, commercial centers, etc.

Master Access Controller

Compatibility is a big plus. Dahua's new master access controller ASC2204C-H allows third party integration with Onvif Profile C, CGI or SDK. It is equipped with an alarm of 8 zones, synchronizing NTP, DST, and P2P. While capable of initiative register to platform, the system can also work offline to ensure uninterrupted operation.

By itself, the master controller can perform many useful functions. In terms of storage, it supports 200,000 valid cards & 150,000 records. To keep large areas safe, the master controller is designed with global anti-passbackandglobal multi-door interlock, meaning any door in the system can be set upwith an anti-passback rule, so the function is not restricted to only one controller.

Slave Access Controller

With CAN bus, each master controller can cascade 16 slave controllers (ASC2104B-T/ASC2102B-T) and manage up to 68 doors, which reduces IP addresses and cable costs. Each slave controller supports 20,000 users and 30,000 offline logs and its slide design is smart and convenient. Given CAN bus communication and an adjustable transmission rate, the slave controller supports all Dahua readers as well as 3rd party wiegand 26/34 bit readers.

In summary, the aforementioned features of Dahua's new master access controllers (ASC2204C-H) matched with slave controllers (ASC2104B-T/ASC2102B-T) are compatible, competent and cost effective, especially when used in large scale applications such as business parks and scenarios alike. With each new innovative product, Dahua takes customers one step closer toa safer society and smarter living.

*Product launch date might vary depending on countries.

About Dahua Technology

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading solution provider in the global video surveillance industry. In 2017, Dahua was ranked 3rd in "Security 50" by a&s international. Dahua is committed to providing the highest quality solutions and products with the latest technologies to enable our end users to perform their business successfully.

