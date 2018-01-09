Makeblock Showcases Award-Winning STEAM Education Solutions at CES 2018

Makeblock Neuron merges education concepts with high-end technology to empower kids to turn their ideas into reality

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the theme "Code Your Future," Makeblock, a leading global STEAM education solutions provider, will showcase its rich array of award-winning products for coding, robotics, AI and IoT learning at CES 2018 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 2, Booth 25425 from January 9 through 12. Furthermore, one of the Makeblock's flagship products, Makeblock Neuron, will be honored at the show as the CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree in the "Tech for a Better World" category.

"In 2018, one of Makeblock's ultimate goals is to get kids started with coding and inspire kids to learn to create at younger ages," said Makeblock Founder & CEO Jasen Wang. "Makeblock has always dedicated itself to creating the best in class STEAM education solutions for the education sector, and by lasering our focus on hardware, software development, teaching materials and robotics competitions, we can reach that goal even faster."

Makeblock Neuron is a cutting-edge, programmable electronic building block platform for STEAM learnersage 6+. Neuron includes more than 30 kinds of blocks with different functions such as power, light & sound sensors, LED panel, motor and more. Every block can bound up with each other to become multi-functional electronic solutions. With flow-based programming software, Neuron App, users are able to build innovative gadgets like smart home, IoT Pet Feeder, Virtual Gardening Set and Smart Dog, with ease. Besides the Neuron app, Makeblock also comes with 3 visual programming software, which are based on MIT's Scratch: Makeblock app, mblock app and mblock PC.

In addition to being selected as a 2018 CES Innovation Awards Honoree, Makeblock Neuron has won four internationally-acclaimed industry design awards: Germany's Red Dot Product Design Award, America's IDEA Gold Award, Korea's K-Design Gold Award and Japan's Good Design Award.

Makeblock also offers a variety of online and offline education resources and activities, including related online course materials, curriculum, experience workshops and a global youth robotics challenge called MakeX. To date, more than 4.5 million people across 140 countries are using Makeblock' s STEAM education solutions to teach or learn programming languages such as Scratch, Python as well as advanced technologies like AI and IoT. Users are able to switch freely from visual programming to text-based programming like Python with one click in Makeblock's mblock.

About Makeblock

Makeblock Co., Ltd, founded in 2013, is a leading STEAM education solution provider. Offering easy-to-use programmable robot kits, an electronic building block platform, a DIY robotics platform, courses and visual programming apps, it aims to help children unleash their full potential. Makeblock also runs a global youth robotics competition, MakeX, where student teams compete by building robots and in the process learn problem solving, technology skills, and teamwork. To date, Makeblock has 450 employees, half of whom are R&D personnel. For more information, please visit: http://www.makeblock.com.

