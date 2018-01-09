Bomgar Remote Support 18.1 introduces new usability and security improvements to enhance the overall user and customer experience.

Bomgar's enterprise-leading remote support software includes updates to help organizations meet their GDPR initiatives through consent for personal data collection and complying with Right to Erasure requests.

Bomgar, a leader in secure access solutions, today released the latest version of its Remote Support solution. Bomgar Remote Support enables IT service desks and customer support centers to access and fix nearly any remote device, running any platform, located anywhere in the world. Technicians using Bomgar can quickly connect to, view, and control remote systems and devices, chat and collaborate with end-users or other technicians, all while improving remote access security.

Bomgar Remote Support 18.1 offers new usability and security improvements to enhance the overall user and customer experience. Customers receiving remote support will appreciate the updated look and feel of the Customer Client, creating a more natural support experience for end users. The modern chat interface feels more familiar, with a simpler layout and easy-to-use controls. The support rep's profile picture (or their initials) will be visible beside chat messages, focusing the attention on the conversation and building trust between support teams and users. Jump Client upgrades will now upgrade faster than ever before, significantly improving the ease of managing large numbers of unattended systems. Once a subsequent version of Bomgar is installed, technicians can see which Jump Clients are already upgraded and can begin accessing them right away. When a Jump Client is waiting for its upgrade, technicians can modify properties without having to wait for the upgrade to complete.

In addition to improving the enterprise support experience, Bomgar Remote Support 18.1 also includes updates to help organizations meet their GDPR initiatives, such as demonstrating consent for personal data collection and complying with Right to Erasure requests when connecting to a machine where personal data may be seen or collected. These updates include:

GDPR Pseudonymization Support - Meet GDPR initiatives through responding to Right to Erasure requests by searching for specific criteria supplied by the requestor.

"Organizations today are now having to implement security strategies and policies to defend against cyber threats more than ever before," said Donald Hasson, director of ITSM product management, Bomgar. "Industry compliance regulations continue to tighten, yet the workload on IT support teams only continues to increase. Bomgar is committed to providing highly secure remote access solutions, so that organizations can efficiently support users and systems without putting critical data at risk."

For more information about Bomgar Remote Support or to request an evaluation, please visit: www.bomgar.com/remote-support.

About Bomgar

Bomgar's Secure Access solutions enable customers to easily support people, access and protect endpoints, and defend privileged credentials, in order to fight cyber threats and speed business performance. More than 12,000 organizations around the globe use Bomgar to deliver superior support services and reduce threats to valuable data and systems. Bomgar clients include some of the world's leading IT outsourcers, systems integrators, software vendors, healthcare organizations, government agencies, universities, financial institutions, and retailers. Bomgar is privately held with offices in Atlanta, Jackson, Washington D.C., Frankfurt, London, Paris, and Singapore. Connect with Bomgar at www.bomgar.com, the Bomgar Blog, or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

