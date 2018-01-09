In a move that will connect up to one million Nigerians with the latest crypto news and investment opportunities, Zloadr has officially signed a deal with a top Lagos newspaper. The Guardian newspaper in Nigeria is a leading African publication that currently attracts around one million visitors to its site each month. New partner Zloadr is a blockchain publishing platform that recently completed an ICO of its own token (ZDR).

This collaboration is set to bring more exposure to Zloadr, allowing the company wider access to the cryptocurrency environment within Nigeria and, on a wider scale, across Africa. It's an important time for cryptocurrencies, particularly within the African continent, where hyperinflation continues to negatively impact economic growth.

Nigeria is the ideal environment for a crypto publishing platform such as Zloadr. Not only is Nigeria one of the top economies in Africa, it's also home to a thriving tech community at the forefront of blockchain and alt-coin technologies. With new media exposure from this partnership with The Guardian, site visits are set to increase, and Zloadr's own ZDR token is expected to flourish.

Sam Enrico Williams, Founder of Zloadr, spoke about the collaboration, saying: "We are hugely excited by this new partnership. We anticipate that the Zloadr platform will receive excellent exposure, and that the ZDR token trading volume will spike as a result of our new deal with The Guardian".

He went on to say: "The demand for our token will be driven by the strong rise in visitors to our news publication. ZDR token holders and users will benefit when using our platform by earning 3x times longer advertising duration when paying for ad space, compared to paying in Bitcoin, Ethereum or fiat currencies".

About Guardian Nigeria

The Guardian is an independent newspaper published daily in Lagos, Nigeria. It's known as "Nigeria's most respected newspaper".

About Zloadr

Zloadr is the first viral digital news publishing platform on the blockchain powered by influencers. Zloadr distributes content and grows income for content creators around the world.

