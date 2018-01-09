Supermarket group Morrisons reported on a much stronger than expected Christmas period, boosted by the roll-out of its new wholesale operations. Like-for-like sales excluding fuel rose 2.8% in the ten weeks to 7 January, with the retail business growing 2.1% and 0.7% coming from a trial wholesale operation to supply convenience store partner McColl's. The consensus had been for like-for-like group sales growth of 1.8% against what was a very strong comparative in the festive period the preceding ...

