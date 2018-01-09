European building products supplier SIG said 2017 like-for-like revenues were up 4%, in line with expectations. It said group revenue from continuing operations for the year increased by 7.5% to £2.8bn, with currency contributing 3.8% to this growth and acquisitions 0.2%, offset by the effect of fewer working days at 0.5%. "The improvement in confidence in mainland European markets continues to mitigate a weaker second half margin performance in the UK," SIG said. "As a result, returns on sales ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...