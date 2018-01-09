Dechra Pharmaceuticals reported a jump in half-year revenue on Tuesday as it said changes to US taxes are expected to have a positive impact on the group In an update for the period from 1 July to the end of December 2017, the company said trading was "strong" and in line with its expectations, with revenue up 10.5% at constant exchange rates, or 11.5% at actual exchange rates. European pharmaceuticals growth was around 5.5% at CER, or 8.5% at AER, while revenue in North America pharmaceuticals ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...