

Switzerland's retail sales decreased at a slower pace in November, the Federal Statistical Office reported Tuesday.



Retail sales fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 2.6 percent decrease seen in October. This was the second consecutive decline in turnover.



In nominal terms, retail turnover rose 1.4 percent on month and by 0.2 percent annually.



On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 1.3 percent, in contrast to a 1.2 percent drop in October.



