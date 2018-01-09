The paid subscription shares in Viking Supply Ships AB will be delisted. Last trading day for VSSAB BTA B will be January 12, 2018.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: VSSAB BTA B --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010546408 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145950 ---------------------------------------



