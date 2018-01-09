Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Investment Management Arrangements

LEI: 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

9 JANUARY 2018

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

Investment Management Arrangements

The Board has been informed by the Company's Investment Manager, Tiburon Partners LLP ("Tiburon Partners"), that, subject to regulatory approvals, Tiburon Partners will join forces with QUAERO CAPITAL SA ("QUAERO CAPITAL"), a specialist asset manager that was founded in Geneva in 2005 and is 100% employee-owned. QUAERO CAPITAL comprises a team of 53 individuals, including 29 experienced investment professionals, and offers a range of high conviction investment strategies through its Luxembourg, Swiss and French regulated funds.

Tiburon Partners will continue as the Company's Investment Manager on the terms set out in the existing investment management agreement between the Company and Tiburon Partners and there will be no changes to the Tiburon Partners team currently responsible for the Company.

A copy of the press release issued by QUAERO CAPITAL and Tiburon earlier today is reproduced below.

"QUAERO CAPITAL and Tiburon Partners join forces

QUAERO CAPITAL and London based Asian fund management specialist Tiburon Partners today announce that, subject to FCA and FINMA approval, they will join forces.

The tie-up, under the QUAERO CAPITAL brand, will form a single business managing more than $2.3 billion.

In line with the shared boutique philosophy the combined business will remain 100% employee owned and continue to focus on highly concentrated, actively managed, value strategies.

QUAERO CAPITAL CEO Jean Keller said, "We are delighted to be joining forces with another excellent value specialist as our skills and expertise are wholly complementary. We are also excited to have a substantial presence in London - one of the key centres for investment talent in the world."

Tiburon Partners' senior partner Rupert Kimber said, "QUAERO CAPITAL's managers think and work like us. They have a similar investment approach based on value orientated, concentrated portfolios. So, naturally, we are keen to partner with a firm which shares our philosophy, and can take our offering more widely around Europe.""

