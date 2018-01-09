

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were higher on Tuesday, although underlying sentiment remained cautious after the Bank of Japan trimmed the size of its bond-repurchase offer in its latest market operation.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 24 points or 0.45 percent at 5,512 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent on Monday.



Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM rose half a percent on reporting a 3.4 percent increase in passenger traffic for December 2017.



In economic releases, France's foreign trade gap widened in November, as exports fell faster than imports, data from the customs office showed.



The trade deficit rose to 5.7 billion euros in November from 5.3 billion euros in the previous month. Economists had expected the deficit to narrow to 4.7 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX