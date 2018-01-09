intec Introduces New ARGUS Testers With Super Vectoring, VDSL2 Profile 35b Bonding and G.fast

LUEDENSCHEID, Germany, January 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

intec, Europe's leading provider of xDSL, Ethernet and IP measurement technology, presents its latest high-quality ARGUS multifunctional testers.

The next-generation of this family of field-proven combined testers stands out with new interfaces, ranging from G.fast (up to 106 MHz) and VDSL2 profile 35b (Annex Q) (also known as super vectoring or Vplus) to VDSL2 bonding up to profile 35b. intec's devices are the only testers available on the market that offer such a broad range. Additionally, the on-board memory has been significantly enhanced, so that the performance can be flexibly expanded to meet emerging needs. A further major feature is spectrum analysis: the line scope now boasts a greater dynamic range and resolution, making it ideal for verifying the spectrum of VDSL2 profile 35b. Finally, multi-core processors now enable significantly increased system performance.

The new ARGUS testers:

ARGUS 166 (formerly 165): integrated all-in-one tester, optimised for Ethernet performance tests, combining all current interfaces and test scenarios in one single, multi-functional, handy and intuitively operable device

integrated all-in-one tester, optimised for Ethernet performance tests, combining all current interfaces and test scenarios in one single, multi-functional, handy and intuitively operable device ARGUS 163 (formerly 162): highly versatile tester with LAN cable tests, optimally suited for network fault-finding; can also be used for trouble-shooting FTTH thanks to its integrated SFP slot

highly versatile tester with LAN cable tests, optimally suited for network fault-finding; can also be used for trouble-shooting FTTH thanks to its integrated SFP slot ARGUS 156 (formerly 155 and 152) : handy, attractively priced, all-purpose all-rounder with a broad range of interfaces and possible expansions; ideal as an entry-level SHDSL measuring device

: handy, attractively priced, all-purpose all-rounder with a broad range of interfaces and possible expansions; ideal as an entry-level SHDSL measuring device ARGUS 153 (formerly 151): compact, sturdy, light and low-cost entry-level tester for high-performance DSL interfaces; this flexibly expandable multi-function instrument is perfectly suited for the transition to All-IP.

"With the further development of our products, we are making a clear statement: Our market-leading testers are powerful and future-ready. They not only reflect the current state of technology, but are designed to also flexibly meet upcoming challenges," says Dennis Zoppke, Product Manager at intec. "In addition to expanding the scope of function, the new generation of our product family focuses on memory and performance. The result: optimised testers all around."

The new testers are available immediately.

About intec Gesellschaft für Informationstechnik mbH

intec GmbH has over 25 years of experience and is one of the leading providers of xDSL, ISDN and IP measurement technology in Europe. With the ARGUS product range, intec offers easy solutions for commissioning and troubleshooting xDSL and ISDN connections. ARGUS measuring devices are designed especially for the daily needs of international network operators, service providers and installation companies and have been sold more than 100,000 times over. Companies such as Deutsche Telekom, KPN, A1 Telekom and OTE trust the quality of "Made in Germany" intec products.

