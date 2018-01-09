

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus decreased in November from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



The trade surplus dropped to EUR 718 million in November from EUR 797 million in the corresponding month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of EUR 675 million for the month.



Both exports and imports expanded by 6.1 percent and 7.8 percent, receptively in November from last year.



The share of EU member states was 80 percent in exports and 78 percent in imports.



During the January to November period, total trade surplus of the country was EUR 7.7 billion versus EUR 9.2 billion in the same period of 2016.



