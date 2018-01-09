Uponor Corporation Press release 9 January 2018 12:00 EET



Uponor's and Belkin's joint venture Phyn introduces intelligent water solution for the US market



Phyn, a joint venture between Belkin International, Inc. and Uponor Corporation, is launching its first product Phyn Plus, a smart water monitoring system. Phyn Plus will be available in the USA in the spring. Introduction to the European markets is planned for 2019.



The world's most comprehensive intelligent water solution, Phyn Plus monitors and measures fluctuations in water pressure. Via a mobile app, the product detects and alerts homeowners of changes in their normal water usage. In the event of a major leak, Phyn Plus turns off water automatically with its built-in shut-off valve.



"Phyn's intelligent water solution, Phyn Plus, is a great addition to Uponor's product offering and fully in line with our strategic goals in terms of digitalisation and sustainability. Phyn Plus protects house owners from leaks, conserves water and enhances our way of using water," says Jyri Luomakoski, President and CEO of Uponor Corporation.



Phyn Plus will be exhibited at the International Builders' Show (IBS) in Florida from 9-11 January, as well as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from 9-12 January. Phyn Plus is a CES 2018 Innovation Award honouree for the Smart Home and Tech for a Better World product categories.



Uponor Corporation and Belkin International, Inc. formed joint venture Phyn in July 2016 to pioneer in the development of water sensing and conservation technology for buildings. A joint venture company was formed both in the USA and in Europe. Uponor owns 37.5% of the companies, with the option to increase its ownership to 50% at a later stage.



Uponor Corporation



Tarmo Anttila Vice President, Communications Tel. +358 20 129 2852



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Media www.uponor.com



Uponor is a leading international systems and solutions provider for safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure. The company serves a variety of building markets including residential, commercial, industrial and civil engineering. Uponor employs about 3,900 employees in 30 countries, mainly in Europe and North America. In 2016, Uponor's net sales totalled €1.1 billion. Uponor is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com