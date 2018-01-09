London stocks rose in early trade on Tuesday, helped along by a solid Christmas trading update from Morrisons. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.4% to 7,724.36, after hitting a fresh intraday high of 7,733.39 on Monday, while the pound was flat against the euro at 1.1338 and down 0.2% versus the dollar at 1.3538. Earlier, figures from the British Retail Consortium showed retail sales remained lacklustre in the industry's vital festive period, with non-food sales growth the lowest in five years. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...