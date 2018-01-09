Georgia-based BGEO Group said its Aldagi property and casualty insurance subsidiary had signed a partnership deal with JSC Liberty Bank to sell motor third party liability policies through its branches. As part of the partnership agreement, Aldagi's MTPL products will be offered in exchange for a commission based on the premium of each policy. Liberty Bank is the third largest bank in Georgia by total assets, with the largest branch and service outlet network in the country. BGEO chief ...

