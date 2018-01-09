

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat publishes euro area unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 8.7 percent in November from 8.8 percent in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc and the pound, it dropped against the greenback. Against the yen, the currency held steady.



The euro was worth 1.1936 against the greenback, 134.74 against the yen, 1.1726 against the franc and 0.8821 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



