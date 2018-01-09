

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC



9 January 2018



Offer for Subscription - Over Allotment Facility



The directors of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the 'Company') have confirmed that the over allotment facility of up to £80 million may be used in relation to the Company's offer for subscription that opened on 5 September 2017 (the 'Offer'). This increases the maximum amount that can be raised under the Offer to £200 million.



A copy of the prospectus dated 5 September 2017 and of the supplementary prospectus dated 20 December 2017 relating to the Offer have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available to the public for viewing online at the following web-site address:



http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.



The documents can also be viewed on the Company's website:



https://octopusinvestments.com/investor/our-products/venture-capital- trusts/octopus-titan-vct/



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 0207 776 8663



