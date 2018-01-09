Global SLS, SLES and LAS Market: Demand for Cleaning Agents to Boost Market to Reach US$ 11.61 Bn in 2025: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, January 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled "SLS, SLES and LAS (SLS (SLS Dry, SLS Liquid) SLES and LAS) Market for Detergent & Cleaners, Personal Care, Textile & Leather, Oilfield Chemicals and Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2025." According to the report, the global SLS, SLES and LAS market was valued at US$ 8.23 Bn in 2016 and is anticipated to reach US$ 11.61 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), also known as sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS), is a salt of organosulfate. SLS is ethoxylated to produce sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES) in order to mitigate its corrosive nature. Linear alkylbenzene sulfonate (LAS) is an anionic surfactant that is widely utilized in detergents and cleaners. Personal care is an expanding and increasingly diverse industry. The largest ingredients segment of personal care products is surfactants which helps to increase the wetting and spreading properties of a liquid. SLS, SLES and LAS major types of anionic surfactants used in personal care products. Rise in demand for personal care products is anticipated to drive the SLS, SLES and LAS market during the forecast period.

Get a PDF Brochure for this Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37760

However, studies have reported toxic effects of SLS, SLES, and LAS on the environment in recent years. Furthermore, there have been instances reporting the toxic effects of these products on humans. Therefore, rising consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of SLS, SLES, and LAS is anticipated to restrain the market in the near future. Furthermore, manufacturers are investing in new production methods that can help lower the toxicity of these products. Cosmetics made by utilizing SLS and SLES are found to adversely affect the health of children. Therefore, research is being conducted to discover a bio-based method of manufacturing SLS and SLES. Thus, high investment in R&D activities by major players is expected to offer new opportunities to the market.

Anionic surfactants such as SLS, SLES and LAS are used in a variety of applications due to their ability to reduce surface tension. Household detergents was the largest application segment of the SLS, SLES, & LAS market in 2015. Household detergents are applied in manufacturing carpet cleaners, dishwashing liquids, toilet cleaning products, odor and stains removers, laundry detergents, glass cleaners, all-purpose cleaners, among others. Most manufacturers prefer LAS over other surfactants, as it can be used in alkaline and acidic formulations in liquid and powder detergents. Furthermore, LAS is inexpensive vis-Ã -vis other surfactants.

Request a Custom Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=37760

Asia Pacific held the majority share of the SLS, SLES and LAS market followed by Europe in 2016. Additionally, Asia Pacific also dominates the market in terms of production of SLS, SLES and LAS. Middle East & Africa and Latin America cumulatively held more than 20% share of the global SLS, SLES and LAS market revenue in 2016. In North America, detergents & cleaners held the majority share of the SLS, SLES and LAS market in 2016 and the segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the SLS, SLES and LAS market include Croda International Plc., Lion, TAYCA Corporation, Clariant, Solvay, Huntsman International LLC, Stepan Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Galaxy Surfactants, BASF (Thailand), The Dow Chemical Company, Kao Corporation, Oxiteno, Godrej Industries Limited, Taiwan NJC Corporation, Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Akzo Noble N.V.

Purchase this premium Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=37760<ype=S

The report segments the global SLS, SLES and LAS market into:

SLS, SLES and LAS Market - By Product SLS SLS Dry SLS Liquid SLES LAS

SLS, SLES and LAS Market - By Application Detergents & Cleaners Personal Care Textile & Leather Oilfield Chemicals Others (Paints & Coatings, etc.)



PopularResearch Reportsby TMR:

Naphthenic Base Oil Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/naphthenic-base-oil-market.html

Synthetic Diamond Market : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/synthetic-diamond-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY- 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA- Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

ResearchBlog:https://cmfenews.com/