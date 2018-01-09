

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French current account gap widened in November from a month earlier, data from the Bank of France showed Tuesday.



The current account deficit rose to EUR 3.3 billion in November from EUR 2.6 billion in October.



The goods trade deficit increased to EUR 3.4 billion in November from EUR 3.2 billion in the preceding month. Services trade balance came in at a shortfall of EUR 0.5 billion versus a surplus of EUR 0.1 billion in October.



The surplus in the primary income grew from EUR 4.3 billion to EUR 4.4 billion, while the secondary income deficit remained unchanged at EUR 3.8 billion.



The capital account showed a deficit of EUR 0.1 billion in November. On the other side, the financial account deficit narrowed markedly to EUR 11.5 billion to EUR 19.5 billion.



