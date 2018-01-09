AIM and Media Release

9 January 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.

Bank of America Corporation has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate have a relevant interest in 59,323,736 Base Resources ordinary shares representing 5.41% of total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue.

Bank of America Corporation's interest in Base Resources ordinary shares relates to the following interests held by its related bodies corporate:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd Power to control voting and/or disposal of securities in its capacity as ultimate beneficial owner having a principal position 30,331,360 ordinary shares Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd Borrowing of securities pursuant to a Prime Brokerage Agreement, with power to control the voting and/or disposal of borrowed securities 28,992,376 ordinary shares

