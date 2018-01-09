Solar was able to cover just 0.17% of the country's total power production in the first half of last year, representing 0.62% of total generation capacity.

Despite a large amount of PV capacity expected to come online in Mexico, as a result of the energy auctions held by the government over the past years, the country's installed solar power was still only around 460 MW as of the end of June 2017, according to the report "Reporte de Avance de Energías Limpias", published by the country's energy depertment, Secretariat of Energy (Sener).

The report also reveals that in the first half of 2017, the country's total installed renewable energy generation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...