NEC Energy Solutions (NEC ES) has announced its 50 MW energy storage project in the U.K. with VLC Energy, is fully operational.

NEC ES, a wholly-owned subsidiary of U.S. battery manufacturer, NEC Corporation, has completed the commissioning of its 50 MW U.K. energy storage project, which comprises two facilities: 40 MW in Glassenbury, Kent, and 10 MW in Cleator, Cumbria.

Both sites secured contracts with the national grid in August 2016 to provide U.K. system operators with enhanced frequency response through battery energy storage. Originally, they were expected to be grid connected last November.

NEC ES worked together with VLC Energy, a joint venture between Low Carbon, a renewable energy investment company, and VPI Immingham, owner of one of the largest combined heat and power plants in Europe, and part of the Vitol Group.

It provided turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), including its GSS turnkey solution, installation and commissioning, and 10 years of O&M services for each project.

