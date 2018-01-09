

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate declined to the lowest since 2009, figures from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate dropped to 8.7 percent in November from 8.8 percent in October. This was the lowest since January 2009. The rate came in line with expectations.



The number of unemployed decreased by 107,000 from the previous month to 14.26 million in November.



The youth unemployment rate dropped to 18.2 percent in November from 18.4 percent in October.



The EU28 unemployment rate fell to 7.3 percent from 7.4 percent a month ago. This was the lowest rate registered in the EU28 since October 2008.



