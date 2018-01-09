

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate decreased slightly as expected in November, after remaining stable in the previous two months, data from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged down to 11.0 percent in November from 11.1 percent in October.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 11.9 percent.



The number of unemployed declined by 0.6 percent from the previous month to 2.85 million in November.



The jobless rate among youth, aged between 15 and 24, decreased to 32.7 percent from 34.0 percent in October.



