High-density Packaging (MCM, MCP, SIP, 3D-TSV): Market Analysis and Technology Trends 2018

The "High-Density Packaging (MCM, MCP, SIP, 3D-TSV): Market Analysis and Technology Trends" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report discusses the packaging trends for higher performance and density driving advanced packaging technology solutions for mobile and IoT applications. One of the key enabling technologies to achieve these goals is thin 3D-packaging with integration. Developments have lately been made with various embedding technologies, such as eWLB/Fan out WLP and embedded devices.

The explosion of applications in the consumer and mobile space, internet of things (IoT) and the slowdown of Moore's law have been driving many new trends and innovations in packaging. The semiconductor industry now has to focus on system scaling and integration to meet the ever-increasing electronic system demands for performance and functionality, and for reduction of system form factor, system power consumption and system cost.



This paradigm shift from chip-scaling to system-scaling will re-invent microelectronics, continue driving system bandwidth and performance, and help sustain Moore's Law. The challenge for semiconductor industry is to develop a disruptive packaging technology platform capable of achieving these goals.



Higher integration levels and lower profiles are also achieved with wafer-level processes, at which most R&D is concentrated in the commercialization of 2.5D ICs (with silicon interposer) & 3D ICs, as well as coreless substrate. Furthermore, there is tremendous pressure to decrease overall package height even with the additional dies stacking through innovation in wafer thinning, TSV, and ultrathin interconnects.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



2.1 Summary of Technology Issues

2.2 Summary of Market Forecasts



Chapter 3 Technology Issues and Trends



3.1 Overview of HDP Technology

3.1.1 Need for Multiple IC Integration

3.1.2 Challenges of Multiple IC Integration

3.2 Technical Constraints of Integration

3.3 Economic Benefits of HDP

3.4 Technology Issues

3.4.1 Substrates

3.4.2 Conductors

3.4.3 Dielectrics

3.4.4 Vias

3.4.5 Die Attachment

3.4.6 Next Level Interconnection

3.4.7 Thermal Management

3.4.8 Test and Inspection

3.4.9 Design

3.5 3-D Modules

3.6 Superconducting Interconnects

3.7 Known Good Die

3.8 System In Package (SIP)

3.9 Multichip Package

3.10 Package-On-Package (PoP)



Chapter 4 Applications



4.1 Semiconductor Industry by End Market

4.1.1 Application Processors

4.1.2 Microprocessors

4.1.3 Programmable Logic Devices (PLDs)

4.1.4 Analog Devices

4.1.5 DRAM and NAND

4.2 Semiconductor Industry by End Market

4.2.1 Military and Aerospace

4.2.2 Computer and Peripheral Equipment

4.2.3 Communications

4.2.4 Consumer

4.2.5 Industrial



Chapter 5 Competitive Environment



5.1 Overview of the HDP Competitive Environment

5.2 Joint Ventures and Cooperative Agreements

5.3 HDP Manufacturers



Chapter 6 3-D-TSV Technology



6.1 Driving Forces In 3D-TSV

6.2 3-D Package Varieties

6.3 TSV Processes

6.4 Critical Processing Technologies

6.4.1 Plasma Etch Technology

6.4.2 Cu Plating

6.4.3 Thin Wafer Bondling

6.4.4 Wafer Thinning/CMP

6.4.5 Lithography

6.5 Applications

6.6 Limitations Of 3-DPackaging Technology

6.6.1 Thermal Management

6.6.2 Cost

6.6.3 Design Complexity

6.6.4 Time To Delivery

6.7 Company Profiles



Chapter 7 Market Forecast



7.1 Overview of Multichip Modules

7.2 Driving Forces

7.3 System-in-Package (SiP)

7.4 Flip Chip/Wafer Level Packaging

7.5 Worldwide IC Market Forecast

7.6 Worldwide Packaging Market Forecast

7.7 Worldwide MCM Market Forecast

7.7.1 Worldwide Forecast By Substrate Type

7.7.2 Worldwide 3-D Through Silicon Via (TSV) Market



