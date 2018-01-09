Biosurfactants Market to Exceed $2.7 bn by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, January 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Biosurfactants Market is likely to generate over USD 2.7 billion by 2024; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rise in demand for biosurfactants in various applications including personal care, soaps & detergents, and industrial cleaning may drive industry growth. Manufacturers are focusing towards environment friendly substitutes in cosmetic, personal care and products, resulting into increase in biosurfactants market demand.

Increased consumer preference and benefits associated with bio-based products, particularly in Europe and North America may propel industry growth. Superior characteristics such as biodegradability, non-toxicity and environmental friendly nature along with strict government norms and policies for consumers and manufacturers on use of bio-based and eco-friendly products should surge biosurfactants market demand. Increasing environmental concerns regarding the use of synthetic surfactants owing to high toxicity and low biodegradability is expected to be key factors to promulgate industry growth.

Biosurfactants market demand from personal care applications should exceed USD 300 million by 2024 due to their superior characteristics including foaming, water binding capacity and emulsification. These products are used in replacement of chemicals such as sodium lauryl sulfate in the formulation of products like such as body washes, shampoos, cosmetics, and hand soaps. Rise in disposable income along with shift in trend towards organic cosmetics and personal care products should promulgate industry growth.

Methyl ester sulfonates (MES) based biosurfactants market size is anticipated to witness steady growth close to 4% over the projected timespan. Positive indicators in agricultural chemicals, personal care, industrial cleaners and household industry application should positively favor industry growth. Growing consumer awareness and available option for natural cosmetics over synthetic products should propel MES demand in cosmetic industries.

China biosurfactants market may witnessed a significant growth at over 5% over the forecast timeline. Rising consumer awareness regarding products which combine pharmaceutical and cosmetics such as acne treatment lotion, spot lightening cream and acne ointment will boost cosmeceuticals and natural cosmetic product demand, thereby enhancing product demand.

Browse key industry insights spread across 175 pages with 166 market data tables & 31 figures & charts from the report, "Biosurfactants Market Size By Product (Sophorolipids, Rhamnolipids, Alkyl Polyglucosides [APG], Methyl Ethyl Sulfonates [MES], Sucrose Esters, Sorbitan Esters), By Application (Personal Care, Household Detergents, Food Processing, Industrial Cleaners, Agricultural Chemicals, Textiles, Oilfield Chemicals,), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil), Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2024"

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/biosurfactants-market-report

Key raw materials include palm oil effluents, and other oilseeds including rapeseed and sunflower oil which are widely used in biosurfactants production. Complex production process and cost competitiveness pertaining to conventional surfactants along with fluctuating raw material prices may hinder supply demand gap and affect industry profitability.

Household detergent applications from biosurfactants market should witness steady growth close to 4.5% by 2024. They help in minimizing the surface and interfacial tension between two immiscible fluids phases and possess similar properties of synthetic counterparts, thus enhancing its application area in cleaners, dishwashers, laundry and household detergents. Risks accompanied with chemical and synthetic surfactants and increasing consumer awareness regarding environmental hazards should stimulate environment friendly and bio-based surfactants market demand.

U.S. biosurfactants market size may surpass USD 600 million by 2024. High per-capita spending and preference of consumers toward bio-based ingredients for final product formulations should drive the regional industry growth. Recovering economies, increasing disposable incomes, and expenditure on personal care products and consumer goods will propel the industry growth in U.S.

Sorbiton esters based biosurfactants market size may register significant growth close to 4% at the end of 2024. Positive application outlook in personal care, pharmaceutical and food processing industries owing to superior properties such as biodegradability, non-toxicity and excellent foaming activity, may boost product demand.

UK biosurfactants market size may exceed USD 210 million by the end of projected period. Increased demand and consumer awareness for bio-based products in this region may propel industry growth. Ecological protection policies pertaining to synthetic surfactants supported by rising awareness towards their ill effects contribute towards product demand.

Sophorolipids biosurfactants market demand is likely to witness growth close to 8%. Increasing application of organic surfactants in enhanced oil recovery, owing to excellent emulsification properties along with high product demand in personal care industries due to good foaming and wetting tendencies should promulgate industry growth.

BASF Cognis, AkzoNobel, Ecover, Soliance, Croda International, Saraya, and Evonik Industries are the major industry participants in biosurfactants market. Strong R&D spending by manufacturing companies in order to comply with environmental regulations may improve and expand product portfolio, thereby driving industry growth.

