Offers agile, cost-effective and performant access to applications, with full branch support for global enterprises

Microland, India's leading Hybrid IT infrastructure service provider, today announced the launch of smartBranch, a software-defined edge solution that extends the control and security of centralized data centers to remote offices and branch locations. The solution will help global enterprises leverage the full suite of Microland's next-gen network services complemented by the power of LAN and Digital Workplace services.

"Organizations need efficient IT infrastructure that accelerates the growth of their business. This is particularly important for infrastructure located in remote locations, where network availability is critical to delivering business and operations results," said Robert Wysocki, CTO, Microland. "smartBranch offers enterprises the opportunity to realize key digital transformation outcomes by reducing network and operational costs by as much as 80% and improving operational agility upwards of 90%."

Microland recently signed an agreement with a Fortune 20 conglomerate to manage their more than one thousand sites using the smartBranch solution. The telco-agnostic solution comes with full branch support (from WAN edge to LAN to desktop) powered by a highly automated and orchestration-driven engine based on SDWAN technology.

"Today, burgeoning costs, outdated traffic patterns and fragile environments are forcing enterprises to rethink their digital network strategies. Microland believes that the power of Cloud, Networks, Applications and the Digital Workplaces of tomorrow will converge. The key differentiator will be around providing exemplary customer experience for global employees located in remote offices and branches," said Pradeep Kar, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Microland.

smartBranch has been built to simplify network operations by focusing on collapsing numerous branch devices into one platform. With native integration of security and analytics, the service removes the need for complex third-party integrations. Fully orchestrated operations ensure new sites are up within seconds, offering enterprises unparalleled agility and efficiencies.

About Microland

Microland is a leading Hybrid IT service provider and a trusted partner to enterprises in their IT-as-a-Service journey. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 3,700 professionals across its offices in Australia, Europe, India, Middle East North America. Microland enables global enterprises to become more agile and innovative through a comprehensive portfolio of services that address hybrid IT transformation, workspace services and end-to-end IT management. For more info: http://www.microland.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109005880/en/

Contacts:

Microland

Arun KR

ArunRK@microland.com