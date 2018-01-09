NEW YORK, 2018-01-09 12:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services, has released free Forex tick data for the most popular currency pairs.



Traders can import weekly tick data within seconds directly from FXCM servers to back-test algorithmic strategies, and create models with precision. With FXCM, traders have access to robust market data solutions, and advanced technology to enhance their trading experience.



For rapid access to Free Tick Data, click here: https://www.fxcm.com/uk/trading-services/free-tick-data/ or visit our page on GitHub here: https://github.com/FXCMAPI/FXCMTickData



FXCM's Tick Data Advantages:



-- Quick access to the top 21 currency pairs -- Tick data aggregates the best bid/offer from FXCM's liquidity providers -- 17GBs of compressed data available which can be extracted manually or using any coding language including Python



Traders also have access to up to 10 years of free price data with FXCM's Basic Historical Data Downloader. FXCM offers a suite of award-winning tools, and trading services to the FX community including premium API Services and the FXCM Apps Store.



To learn more about FXCM's Tick Data or to open a live account, traders can contact an FXCM specialist at info@fxcm.co.uk or call +44 (0)207398 4050.



About FXCM Group, LLC.



FXCM Group is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK), FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, (FXCM AU), and all affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms under the FXCM group of companies [collectively "FXCM"].



FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services. The company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime.



Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk, which may result in losses that could exceed your deposits, therefore may not be suitable for all investors. Read full disclaimer.



Jaclyn Sales, 646-432-2463 Vice-President, Corporate Communications jsales@fxcm.com